Russian Economy In General Reached Pre-Crisis Level Except For Oil, Gas Sector - Regulator

Published July 21, 2023

Russian Economy in General Reached Pre-Crisis Level Except for Oil, Gas Sector - Regulator

Russia's economy in general has reached pre-crisis levels, with exception of the oil and gas sector, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Russia's economy in general has reached pre-crisis levels, with exception of the oil and gas sector, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

"In general, the economy has reached pre-crisis levels, if we take out the oil and gas sector, where there are tough external sanctions," Nabiullina told reporters.

