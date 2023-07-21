Russian Economy in General Reached Pre-Crisis Level Except for Oil, Gas Sector - Regulator

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 08:16 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Russia's economy in general has reached pre-crisis levels, with exception of the oil and gas sector, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
"In general, the economy has reached pre-crisis levels, if we take out the oil and gas sector, where there are tough external sanctions," Nabiullina told reporters.