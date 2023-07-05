Russian Economy Keeps Recovering Despite Sanctions - Prime Minister at Meeting With Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The Russian economy keeps recovering despite sanctions, GDP growth for the first five months of 2023 totaled 0.6 percent, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"The country's economy keeps recovering, I would even say, confidently, despite the sanctions, all the obstacles put in our country's way.

Just now, while preparing for (a meeting with) you, I looked at the figures - for (the first) five months today our GDP growth amounted to 0.6 percent. But, what is very important, May on May is 5.4 percent," Mishustin said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said the government is confident that in the absence of force majeure circumstances, by the year-end, GDP growth should exceed 2 percent.