Russian Economy Loses About $1.34Bln Daily Due to COVID-19 Restrictions - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Russian economy is losing about 100 billion rubles ($1.34 billion) a day due to restrictions imposed to contain the new coronavirus, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said on Friday.

"In the current situation, we are losing about 100 billion rubles of GDP a day throughout the country. These are very big losses," Reshetnikov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The deficit of the Russian Federal budget in 2020 may amount to 4.5-5 percent of GDP, Reshetnikov added.