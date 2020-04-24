UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Economy Loses About $1.34Bln Daily Due To COVID-19 Restrictions - Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:59 PM

Russian Economy Loses About $1.34Bln Daily Due to COVID-19 Restrictions - Minister

Russian economy is losing about 100 billion rubles ($1.34 billion) a day due to restrictions imposed to contain the new coronavirus, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Russian economy is losing about 100 billion rubles ($1.34 billion) a day due to restrictions imposed to contain the new coronavirus, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said on Friday.

"In the current situation, we are losing about 100 billion rubles of GDP a day throughout the country. These are very big losses," Reshetnikov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The deficit of the Russian Federal budget in 2020 may amount to 4.5-5 percent of GDP, Reshetnikov added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Budget May 2020 Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHaP, NCEMA issue guidelines on visits, exercise ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

2 hours ago

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.