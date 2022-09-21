UrduPoint.com

Russian Economy Ministry Expects Urals Oil Price To Decrease To $65 In 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The Russian Economic Development Ministry expects the price of Urals crude oil to decrease from $70 per barrel in 2023 to $65 per barrel in 2025, Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Wednesday.

"Taking into account the slowdown in global economic growth, a moderate decline in oil prices from $70 per barrel in 2023 to $65 per barrel in 2025 is planned," Reshetnikov told the upper house.

The Russian economic development ministry normally builds its forecast on the price of the Urals brand of cruse.

