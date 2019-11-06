Russian Economy Ministry Lowers Inflation Forecast for 2019 to 3-3.3%

The Russian Economic Development Ministry forecasts the inflation for 2019 to be 3-3.3 percent, the ministry said in its monthly report on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The Russian Economic Development Ministry forecasts the inflation for 2019 to be 3-3.3 percent, the ministry said in its monthly report on Wednesday.

"Taking into account the current trends ...

the inflation is expected to decrease to 3-3.3 percent in annual terms in December 2019," the document said.

The ministry lowered in late August its inflation forecast for 2019 from 4.3 percent to 3.8 percent. The ministry also reduced inflation forecast for 2020 from 3.8 percent to 3 percent.