Russian Economy Ministry Revises Up Forecast for 2020 GDP Decline to 3.8%

The Russian Ministry of Economic Development has revised up its forecast for the national GDP decline in 2020 to 3.8 percent from the previous 3.9 percent, economy minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Economic Development has revised up its forecast for the national GDP decline in 2020 to 3.8 percent from the previous 3.9 percent, economy minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Friday.

"Our economy is gradually recovering after a decline in the second quarter. We believe the GDP will decline by 3.8 percent this year, which is almost in line with the August forecast," Reshetnikov told Russia's upper house lawmakers.

In its previous forecast, the ministry said the GDP would decrease by 3.9 percent.