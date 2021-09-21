Russian Economy Ministry Upgrades Forecast For 2021 National GDP Growth To 4.2%
Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 03:05 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Economic Development upgraded its forecast for the 2021 growth of the national GDP from 3.8% to 4.2%, Deputy Minister Alexey Khersontsev said on Tuesday.
"We upgraded the GDP forecast for this year to 4.2%," Khersontsev told the upper chamber's committee for economic policies.