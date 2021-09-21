Russian Economy Ministry Upgrades Forecast for 2021 National GDP Growth to 4.2%

The Russian Ministry of Economic Development upgraded its forecast for the 2021 growth of the national GDP from 3.8% to 4.2%, Deputy Minister Alexey Khersontsev said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Economic Development upgraded its forecast for the 2021 growth of the national GDP from 3.8% to 4.2%, Deputy Minister Alexey Khersontsev said on Tuesday.

"We upgraded the GDP forecast for this year to 4.2%," Khersontsev told the upper chamber's committee for economic policies.