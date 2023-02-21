UrduPoint.com

Russian Economy More Resilient Than West Thought When Introducing Sanctions - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russia's economy turned out to be more resilient than the West expected when introducing sanctions against our country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Russia's economy and administrative system proved to be more resilient that the West expected it to be," Putin said during his address to the Federal Assembly.

The president added that the West tried to destroy Russia's economy, provoke inflation, crash the ruble.

"What means were used against us in this sanctions aggression? They tried to sever economic ties with Russian companies, disconnect the financial system from communication channels in order to destroy our economy, deprive us of access to export markets in order to target revenues. This is theft, in no other way to say it, of our foreign exchange reserves, attempts to crash the ruble and provoke devastating inflation," Putin added.

