Russian Economy, Ruble Proved Resilient to External Shocks, Volatile Oil Prices - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian economy has adapted itself to external shocks, and the ruble has stabilized and became less tied to oil prices, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian economy has adapted itself to external shocks, and the ruble has stabilized and became less tied to oil Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Our economy I can state it with full responsibility has adapted itself to external shocks, and the national Currency has become more stable in connection with the possible energy markets' volatility.

In this context, 'unfastening' of our economy and national currency from global oil markets continues," Putin said during his annual press conference.