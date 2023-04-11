Russian Economy Still Under Risk From External Factors - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) External risk factors for the Russian economy have not gone away, it would be wrong to let the situation take its course, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"I would like to emphasize once again � external risk factors for our economy have not gone away, and we understand this well.

To relax in this case, to let the situation take its course, believing that everything will be fine by itself, would be wrong, we have no right to do this," Putin said at a meeting on economic issues.