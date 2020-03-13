UrduPoint.com
Russian Economy Strong Enough To Dampen Coronavirus Consequences - Kremlin

Russian Economy Strong Enough to Dampen Coronavirus Consequences - Kremlin

The Russian economy is strong enough to dampen the negative influence caused by the coronavirus disease outbreak, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Russian economy is strong enough to dampen the negative influence caused by the coronavirus disease outbreak, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The situation with the coronavirus has become a certain trigger, it has accelerated processes, causing aggravated manifestation of these processes.

Thanks to the measures implemented beforehand, Russia is capable of dampening the negative effect," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the cabinet's tasks would be adjusted due to the coronavirus and the economic instability.

The global situation is changing all the time, it is always volatile, even without coronavirus, Peskov added.

"Even before the coronavirus situation emerged, there were different negative forecasts regarding the global economy. There was a distinct trend toward oil and oil prices demand reduction," Peskov added.

