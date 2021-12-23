Russian Economy to Expand 4.5% GDP in 2021 - Putin

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The Russian economy is expected to grow 4.5% in year 2021, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday as he kicked off his annual marathon press conference with an end-of-year economic recap.

"The GDP is expected to grow 4.5% this year. It has grown 4.6% as of October," Putin said.

Investments in the Russian economy in 2021 are anticipated at the level of 6%, with capital investments expected to reach 7.6%.

"Faced with the challenges of the pandemic and limits it imposed on the social sphere... our economy emerged as more mobilized and ready for such shocks than other economies around the globe... We recovered much faster than other countries," the president said.

