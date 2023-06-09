Russian Economy to Fully Return to Pre-Crisis Levels in 2024 - Central Bank Head

The Russian economy continues to recover to the pre-crisis level, domestic tourism, metallurgy, engineering have become growth points, and will return to the pre-crisis level completely in 2024, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The Russian economy continues to recover to the pre-crisis level, domestic tourism, metallurgy, engineering have become growth points, and will return to the pre-crisis level completely in 2024, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

"The economy continues to recover to pre-crisis levels... According to the estimates of our internal divisions, domestic tourism is becoming one of the new growth points in changing conditions. Mechanical engineering was growing in many regions...," Nabiullina said, adding that the economy will completely return to its pre-crisis level next year.