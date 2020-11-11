UrduPoint.com
Russian Economy To Overcome Coronavirus Impact This Year Or Early In 2021 - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:28 PM

Russian Economy to Overcome Coronavirus Impact This Year Or Early in 2021 - Official

The Russian economy will shake off the worst of the coronavirus impact this year or early next year, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The Russian economy will shake off the worst of the coronavirus impact this year or early next year, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said Wednesday.

"In general, speaking of Covid impact on the economy, I think [Moscow Mayor] Sergey Semenovich [Sobyanin] is right. It will be over this year, possibly in the winter of 2021," the deputy prime minister said.

