UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Economy To Shrink 9.5% In Q2 In Virus Standstill: Minister Maksim Reshetnikov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:31 AM

Russian economy to shrink 9.5% in Q2 in virus standstill: minister Maksim Reshetnikov

Russia's economy is forecast to shrink by 9.5 percent in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year, while yearly GDP will fall by five percent, economy minister Maksim Reshetnikov said on Thursday

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ):Russia's economy is forecast to shrink by 9.5 percent in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year, while yearly GDP will fall by five percent, economy minister Maksim Reshetnikov said on Thursday.

"The main factor of the GDP decrease this year is the internal restrictions" on the economy to stem the coronavirus pandemic, which would impact the second quarter the most, he told Russian news agencies.

Reshetnikov said the ministry's prediction for the third quarter was a decrease of 6.3 percent, and a 5.2 percent decrease in the fourth quarter, with economic activity picking up as restrictions are lifted.

He said he expected most of the restrictions to be lifted by the end of the summer, but the decision will depend on how the epidemic evolves.

"We have factored in August-September as the final lifting of the restrictions," he said.

"But... everything depends on the epidemiological situation" while industries will have to comply with new rules like mandatory mask wearing.

"In 2021 we expect the economy to grow by 2.8 percent," and to return to pre-crisis levels in the first half of 2022, he added.

He said the ministry's forecast does not take into account some of the economic rescue package that it expects to submit to the government Monday.

The Central Bank last month predicted that the Russian economy would shrink by up to six percent in 2020.

- Output crashes - Russia's economy registered sluggish growth of 1.6 percent in the first quarter, which was little-impacted by most of the coronavirus-related restrictions, introduced late in March.

"The outturn for Q2 will be much worse and with the virus outbreak not under control and fiscal support limited" Russia risks a sluggish economic recovery even once constraints are lifted, Capital Economics consultancy wrote earlier this week.

Russia's statistics agency earlier on Thursday reported that the country's industrial output fell by 6.6 percent in April year on year, as many companies were forced to stop working.

Russia imposed a "non-working" period across the country at the end of April which "served as the decisive factor in lowering industrial output", Rosstat said in a statement.

The Russian economy has already been battered by the low price of oil, a key export shaken by a price war with Saudi Arabia in March which sent the Russian ruble tumbling.

Industries were delivered a double blow as President Vladimir Putin ordered companies to stop work activities but continue paying salaries.

Putin moved to ease the nationwide lockdown last week to lower the pressure on the economy, though the country's coronavirus outbreak has only begun to slow over the past few days.

He said the move was necessary as the restrictions have "hurt millions of our citizens".

Russia's Audit Chamber predicts that the number of unemployed will grow from 2.5 million to eight million this year.

Most of the measures are still enforced in many regions including in the capital Moscow.

Russia is second only to the United States in the number of registered coronavirus cases with 317,554 people having tested positive, but officials have said the situation is stabilising.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Oil Bank Vladimir Putin Same Price United States Saudi Arabia Chamber March April 2020 From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 22, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Pakistan all set to counter impending locust invas ..

3 minutes ago

Japan consumer prices log first drop in more than ..

3 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Tokyo shares open flat, eyes on China

2 minutes ago

In Brazil, COVID-19 hitting young people harder

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.