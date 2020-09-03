Russian Economy to Sustain Second COVID-19 Wave as Recovery 'Impressive' - Borisov

Russia's economy will likely withstand a possible second wave of the COVID-19 as the path of recovery is already impressive, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Russia's economy will likely withstand a possible second wave of the COVID-19 as the path of recovery is already impressive, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Thursday.

"The statistics of the last eight months give hope, the situation is not that bad. And the pace of recovery of various sectors is impressive and gives grounds that we will overcome this situation.

As for the impact of the second wave, I hope that the measures that the government is undertaking yield its results, in comparison with the other countries, we are quite comfortably going through these times," Borisov said at a panel discussion, held within framework of the Stolypin Forum in Moscow.

A second wave of covid-19 in Russia is unlikely as the authorities have managed to curb the spread of the virus, the deputy prime minister noted.