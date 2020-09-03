UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Economy To Sustain Second COVID-19 Wave As Recovery 'Impressive' - Borisov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:44 PM

Russian Economy to Sustain Second COVID-19 Wave as Recovery 'Impressive' - Borisov

Russia's economy will likely withstand a possible second wave of the COVID-19 as the path of recovery is already impressive, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Russia's economy will likely withstand a possible second wave of the COVID-19 as the path of recovery is already impressive, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Thursday.

"The statistics of the last eight months give hope, the situation is not that bad. And the pace of recovery of various sectors is impressive and gives grounds that we will overcome this situation.

As for the impact of the second wave, I hope that the measures that the government is undertaking yield its results, in comparison with the other countries, we are quite comfortably going through these times," Borisov said at a panel discussion, held within framework of the Stolypin Forum in Moscow.

A second wave of covid-19 in Russia is unlikely as the authorities have managed to curb the spread of the virus, the deputy prime minister noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Khalifa University, Lockheed Martin to collaborate ..

1 minute ago

UAE celebrates International Day of Charity on Sat ..

31 minutes ago

MoHAP inaugurates coronavirus testing centre in Fu ..

31 minutes ago

Police arrest 3 , seize liquor

2 minutes ago

"Defence Day" to be celebrated with national enthu ..

2 minutes ago

Court summons ex-ambassador in embassy's building ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.