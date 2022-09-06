UrduPoint.com

Russian Economy To Witness 2.9% GDP Decline In 2022, 0.9% In 2023 - Economic Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Russian Economy to Witness 2.9% GDP Decline in 2022, 0.9% in 2023 - Economic Minister

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The Russian Economic Development Ministry estimates that the decline in the country's gross domestic product (GDP) will be 2.9% in 2022 followed by a decrease of 0.9% in 2023 due to a high base of the first quarter this year, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Tuesday.

"Russian economy is coping well with the current sanctions. We expect a 2.9% decline in GDP this year, which is significantly lower than the estimates from March-April," Reshetnikov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian port city of Vladivostok.

According to the minister, the base scenario suggests a relatively small decline this year with a return to growth at the end of this year and beginning of the next.

"Given the high base of this year, there will be a slight decrease statistically for the next year, but we will see, as all our forecasts are usually corrected slightly upwards," Reshetnikov added.

The Russian economy had a very strong first quarter of the year and as a result of which the overall estimate of GDP is negative 0.5% in annual terms, the minister specified, adding that next year, the rate will be negative 0.9%.

Reshetnikov said that starting from 2024, the economy will go into a sustainable positive and reach the 3% trajectory after 2026.

The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. "The Path to a Multipolar World" is the main theme of this year's forum, which includes over 70 business events and is expected to be attended by representatives of over 60 countries.

The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Russia Vladivostok September All From

Recent Stories

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalaba ..

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalabad speech

25 minutes ago
 Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

2 hours ago
 Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-econom ..

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang: FO

3 hours ago
 Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

4 hours ago
 Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Wazir ..

Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.