Russian Economy to Witness 2.9% GDP Decline in 2022, 0.9% in 2023 - Economic Minister

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The Russian Economic Development Ministry estimates that the decline in the country's gross domestic product (GDP) will be 2.9% in 2022 followed by a decrease of 0.9% in 2023 due to a high base of the first quarter this year, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Tuesday.

"Russian economy is coping well with the current sanctions. We expect a 2.9% decline in GDP this year, which is significantly lower than the estimates from March-April," Reshetnikov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian port city of Vladivostok.

According to the minister, the base scenario suggests a relatively small decline this year with a return to growth at the end of this year and beginning of the next.

"Given the high base of this year, there will be a slight decrease statistically for the next year, but we will see, as all our forecasts are usually corrected slightly upwards," Reshetnikov added.

The Russian economy had a very strong first quarter of the year and as a result of which the overall estimate of GDP is negative 0.5% in annual terms, the minister specified, adding that next year, the rate will be negative 0.9%.

Reshetnikov said that starting from 2024, the economy will go into a sustainable positive and reach the 3% trajectory after 2026.

