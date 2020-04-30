Russian Economy Will Need Some Time to Reach Pre-Crisis Growth Rate - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The Russian economy will need some time to return to the pre-crisis growth rate after the COVID-19 pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RTVI broadcaster.

"I can tell you one thing: we will need some time to do that. And of course, the whole country and all of us will have to mobilize to cope with the crisis," Peskov said.