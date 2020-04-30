UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Economy Will Need Some Time To Reach Pre-Crisis Growth Rate - Peskov

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:10 AM

Russian Economy Will Need Some Time to Reach Pre-Crisis Growth Rate - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The Russian economy will need some time to return to the pre-crisis growth rate after the COVID-19 pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RTVI broadcaster.

"I can tell you one thing: we will need some time to do that. And of course, the whole country and all of us will have to mobilize to cope with the crisis," Peskov said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia All

Recent Stories

Federal Reserve maintains interest rate near zero

3 hours ago

Federal Transport Authority calls for compliance w ..

3 hours ago

UAE bent on bringing significant qualitative impro ..

4 hours ago

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

5 hours ago

US Federal Reserve warns virus 'poses considerable ..

4 hours ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.