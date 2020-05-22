UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Economy Will Start To Recover From COVID-19 Crisis In Q4 2020 - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 04:10 AM

Russian Economy Will Start to Recover From COVID-19 Crisis in Q4 2020 - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The Russian economy will start to recover from the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the fourth quarter of 2020 and will continue to do that in 2021, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said.

On Thursday, the Russian Economic Development Ministry presented the revised economic forecast for 2020-2023. The ministry believes that the Russian GDP would decrease by 5 percent in 2020 and increase by 2.8 percent in 2021.

"We expect the active phase of the economic recovery to begin in the fourth quarter [of 2020] and to continue in 2021," Reshetnikov said on late Thursday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 331,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia has the second biggest number of coronavirus cases - 317,554 ones - with 92,681 recoveries and 3,009 fatalities. The worst-hit nation is the United States with more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia United States March 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Official Fatwa Centre explains how to perform Eid ..

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Turtle Day

2 hours ago

Sharjah Media City launches new Freelancer Package

3 hours ago

RTA Director General discusses cooperation, implic ..

4 hours ago

Virtual session held on &#039;Food Security and Co ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Municipality enforces building control measu ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.