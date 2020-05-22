Russian Economy Will Start to Recover From COVID-19 Crisis in Q4 2020 - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The Russian economy will start to recover from the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the fourth quarter of 2020 and will continue to do that in 2021, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said.

On Thursday, the Russian Economic Development Ministry presented the revised economic forecast for 2020-2023. The ministry believes that the Russian GDP would decrease by 5 percent in 2020 and increase by 2.8 percent in 2021.

"We expect the active phase of the economic recovery to begin in the fourth quarter [of 2020] and to continue in 2021," Reshetnikov said on late Thursday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 331,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia has the second biggest number of coronavirus cases - 317,554 ones - with 92,681 recoveries and 3,009 fatalities. The worst-hit nation is the United States with more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease.