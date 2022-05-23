Russian Economy Withstands Sanctions Blow With Dignity - Putin

The Russian economy withstands the sanctions blow with dignity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) The Russian economy withstands the sanctions blow with dignity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I would like to note that, despite all the difficulties, the Russian economy is withstanding the impact of the sanctions, withstanding quite worthily.

All the main macroeconomic indicators speak of this," Putin said during a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

He pointed out that the current situation required special attention from the government's economic bloc, and "in general, these efforts have a positive effect."