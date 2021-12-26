UrduPoint.com

Russian, Egyptian Leaders Discuss Plans For Nuclear Power Plant, Suez Industrial Complex

Sun 26th December 2021 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi held a phone call on Saturday to talk about El Dabaa nuclear project and a Russian industrial zone near the Suez Canal.

"The leaders commended progress in bilateral cooperation, including on Egypt's first nuclear power plant in El Dabaa and the creation of a Russian industrial zone near the Suez canal," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Sisi confirmed he would attend next year's SPIEF economic forum in St. Petersburg. The leaders reaffirmed their converging positions on the Libyan political process and agreed to maintain close contacts, the Kremlin added.

