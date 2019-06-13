UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In Oman Not Aware About Russians On Board Of Damaged Oil Tanker

Russian Embassy in Oman Not Aware About Russians on Board of Damaged Oil Tanker

DOHA/TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The Russian Embassy in Oman is not aware whether any Russians were on board of one of the two oil tankers that suffered attacks in the Gulf of Oman, a representative of the embassy told Sputnik on Thursday.

A representative of the shipowner company of Front Altair oil tanker told Norwegian VG newspaper that there were citizens of Russia, Georgia and the Philippines on board of the tanker.

"We currently have no information that any Russians were on board of the tanker or that any Russians were injured.

There is no official information about this incident yet, we will be following what happens," the representative of the embassy said.

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in Iran is currently clarifying whether there were any Russians among the 44 sailors that Iran saved from the tankers and took to its territory, the press attache of the embassy told Sputnik.

"We don't currently know any details. We are clarifying the information," Andrey Ganenko said.

