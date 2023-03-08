UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy In US Says Leaks About Nord Stream Terrorist Attack Designed To Hide Truth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 09:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Russian diplomats see reports in US media about the involvement of a pro-Ukrainian group in the terrorist attack on Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines as an attempt to mislead the probe into the incident, Andrey Ledenev, Minister Counselor of the Russian Embassy in the United States, said.

The New York Times earlier reported, citing US officials, that new intelligence suggested a "pro-Ukrainian group" had carried out the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines. A few hours later, the German newspaper Zeit reported that the investigators had identified the vessel used to carry out the attack on the pipelines.

"We have no faith in the "impartiality" of the conclusions of the U.S. intelligence. We perceive anonymous "leaks" as nothing more than an attempt to confuse those who are sincerely trying to get to the bottom of things in this egregious crime. Shift the blame from the statesmen who ordered and coordinated the attacks in the Baltic Sea to some abstract individuals," Ledenev said in a statement posted in the embassy's Telegram channel.

"We are convinced that in the end justice will prevail. We shall spare no effort for this to happen," he said.

