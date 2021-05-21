UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:30 PM

Russian Emergencies Report Oil Products Spill After Pipeline Break in Yamalo-Nenets Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Oil products spilled at an area of around 2,000 square meters (772 square miles) in Russia's Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region following a break of an underground pipeline, the emergency section was isolated, a representative of the emergency services told Sputnik on Friday.

"Nineteen kilometers [12 miles] to the south-west of the town of Muravlenko, there was a burst inside the underground upstream pipeline. Oil products were spilled over an area of around 2,000 square meters" the representative said.

According to preliminary data, there is no threat of oil products leak into bodies of water bodies.

