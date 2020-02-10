UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Energy Companies May Enter Iraq's Gas Market, Tripling Investments - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:42 PM

Russian Energy Companies May Enter Iraq's Gas Market, Tripling Investments - Lawmaker

Russia is exploring the possibility of expanding the activity of its energy giants Lukoil, Bashneft and Gazprom Neft into Iraq's gas sector, which may triple Russia's investments into the energy-rich country, senior Russian lawmaker Yury Fedorov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Russia is exploring the possibility of expanding the activity of its energy giants Lukoil, Bashneft and Gazprom Neft into Iraq's gas sector, which may triple Russia's investments into the energy-rich country, senior Russian lawmaker Yury Fedorov said Monday.

"Our leading oil and gas companies, such as Lukoil, Bashneft, Gazprom Neft, are operating in your country today. The total investment has exceeded $10 billion. We are exploring the possibility of diversifying the activities of Russian economic operators, including by connecting them to the gas sector," Fedorov said at a meeting with Iraqi Ambassador to Russia Abdul-Rahman Hamid Al-Husseini.

Fedorov, who serves as the deputy chair of the Russian upper house's Economic Policy Committee, shared Russian estimates of the prospective cooperation.

"According to preliminary forecasts, this could triple the investment of our companies in your economy," Fedorov added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Iraq Oil May Gas Billion

Recent Stories

Eleven Dead, 10 Injured in Traffic Collision in Ce ..

59 seconds ago

Proper economic diplomacy needed to gain economic ..

26 minutes ago

Mubadala’s world-leading pathologists, clinical ..

28 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber launches 2nd cycle of mentorship pro ..

28 minutes ago

PM appreciates Turkish support on Occupied Kashmir

29 minutes ago

Al Wasl Shines and du LaLiga HPC Top Dubai Sports ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.