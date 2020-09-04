Russian Energy Giant Lukoil Reports Almost 1% Drop in CO2 Emissions in 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian energy giant Lukoil said on Friday that its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions decreased by 0.9 percent last year, while its indirect GHG emissions reduced by 17 percent, despite the growth in production of hydrocarbons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Russian energy giant Lukoil said on Friday that its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions decreased by 0.9 percent last year, while its indirect GHG emissions reduced by 17 percent, despite the growth in production of hydrocarbons.

"GHG emissions decreased by 0.9% in 2019 as compared to 2016 despite hydrocarbon production growth, mainly due to implementation of associated petroleum gas (APG) efficient use programs, and the volume of methane emissions was halved. [Indirect] GHG emissions were reduced by 17% owing to development of in-house power generation and implementation of energy saving programs," Lukoil said in a statement.

For the first time, the company has also calculated indirect emissions from the use of its own products sold. The calculation of emissions was verified by the international audit company KPMG.

Carbon dioxide is the main greenhouse gas that scientists say is contributing to global warming and fueling climate change. Humanity collectively emitted 33 gigatonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere in 2019 alone.