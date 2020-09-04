UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Energy Giant Lukoil Reports Almost 1% Drop In CO2 Emissions In 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 03:25 PM

Russian Energy Giant Lukoil Reports Almost 1% Drop in CO2 Emissions in 2019

Russian energy giant Lukoil said on Friday that its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions decreased by 0.9 percent last year, while its indirect GHG emissions reduced by 17 percent, despite the growth in production of hydrocarbons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Russian energy giant Lukoil said on Friday that its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions decreased by 0.9 percent last year, while its indirect GHG emissions reduced by 17 percent, despite the growth in production of hydrocarbons.

"GHG emissions decreased by 0.9% in 2019 as compared to 2016 despite hydrocarbon production growth, mainly due to implementation of associated petroleum gas (APG) efficient use programs, and the volume of methane emissions was halved. [Indirect] GHG emissions were reduced by 17% owing to development of in-house power generation and implementation of energy saving programs," Lukoil said in a statement.

For the first time, the company has also calculated indirect emissions from the use of its own products sold. The calculation of emissions was verified by the international audit company KPMG.

Carbon dioxide is the main greenhouse gas that scientists say is contributing to global warming and fueling climate change. Humanity collectively emitted 33 gigatonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere in 2019 alone.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Gas 2016 2019 From

Recent Stories

Shahzad Akbar directs early recovery of missing Sa ..

6 minutes ago

Trump Says US Could Reduce Afghanistan Troop Level ..

6 minutes ago

OPEC Postpones 60th Anniversary Celebration Planne ..

6 minutes ago

Borrell Says Authorities in Tripoli Committed to B ..

6 minutes ago

Japanese Foreign Minister Declines to Comment on M ..

8 minutes ago

France Closes 22 Schools Due to COVID-19 Infection ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.