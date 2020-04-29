Russian Energy Giant Novatek Says Revenues in Q1 of 2020 Fell by 21% Year-on-Year

Russian gas giant Novatek on Wednesday reported a 21 percent drop in its revenues year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020 amid the economic slowdown and falling energy demand

"Our total revenues and Normalized EBITDA, including our share in EBITDA of joint ventures, decreased to RR 184.6 billion [$2.5 billion] and RR 100.7 billion, or by 21.2% and 14.

6%, respectively, as compared to the corresponding period in 2019," the company said in a statement on its consolidated results.

Novatek has linked the decrease in its revenues to the declining prices on hydrocarbons.

Oil demand across the world has slumped amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has grounded passenger planes and halted economic activity across the globe. On April 20, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil for May delivery fell to a negative value for the first time in history due to limitations in storage space.