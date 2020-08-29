Russian Energy Giant Novatek Says Shipped First LNG Cargo From Yamal Project to UAE

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 12:07 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Russian energy giant Novatek said on Friday that it had shipped a first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Yamal LNG project to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under a spot contract.

"With our first shipment to the United Arab Emirates, we are expanding the geography of our LNG supplies. The high-quality resource base in the Russian Arctic region, state-of-the-art technologies implemented by Novatek's LNG projects and our proven logistics solutions ensure cost-competitive supplies to almost any global LNG markets," Novatek's First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Lev Feodosyev said in a statement.

The cargo was delivered via Europe to the UAE's Jebel Ali LNG Terminal by the conventional LNG tanker Yamal Spirit, the company added.

The Yamal LNG project envisions building infrastructure to produce, liquefy and ship natural gas from the Yuzhno-Tambeyskoye field located in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area. The project was created as a joint venture of Novatek, the main shareholder, Total, the China National Petroleum Corporation and the Silk Road Fund.

Novatek has already built three production lines of the Yamal project with an annual capacity of 5.5 million tonnes of LNG each. A fourth line with a capacity of 1 million tonnes per year is under construction.

