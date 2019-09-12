UrduPoint.com
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak Says 'Nothing Tragic' In Current Oil Price Volatility

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:35 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday he saw "nothing tragic" in the current oil price volatility and expected the market to rebound.

"I see nothing tragic in the small volatility that exists on the market today," the minister told Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"Let's monitor the situation. I am sure the market will bounce back," Novak said.

