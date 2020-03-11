Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak expressed the belief on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia's plans to boost the national oil production were not "the best option" in the existing market conditions.

"Saudi Arabia has announced it has dropped prices ... It has announced production increase.

We believe this is, perhaps, not the best option in the current conditions. Maintaining production at the first quarter level would be proper. This is the initiative that we have put forward," Novak told reporters.

The Russian Energy Ministry holds negotiations over the phone with both OPEC and non-OPEC nations following the OPEC+ failure to agree on deeper oil production cuts or deal extension, the minister added.