UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Energy Minister Believes Saudi Arabia's Oil Production Increase 'Not Best Option'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:52 PM

Russian Energy Minister Believes Saudi Arabia's Oil Production Increase 'Not Best Option'

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak expressed the belief on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia's plans to boost the national oil production were not "the best option" in the existing market conditions.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak expressed the belief on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia's plans to boost the national oil production were not "the best option" in the existing market conditions.

"Saudi Arabia has announced it has dropped prices ... It has announced production increase.

We believe this is, perhaps, not the best option in the current conditions. Maintaining production at the first quarter level would be proper. This is the initiative that we have put forward," Novak told reporters.

The Russian Energy Ministry holds negotiations over the phone with both OPEC and non-OPEC nations following the OPEC+ failure to agree on deeper oil production cuts or deal extension, the minister added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Saudi Arabia Market Best

Recent Stories

Heavy rain hits country's upper and central parts ..

15 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

54 seconds ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan exp ..

55 seconds ago

An apple a day can keep pneumonia away: Study

57 seconds ago

HEC committed to developing solution-oriented inte ..

2 minutes ago

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrests its f ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.