RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has voiced the belief that Saudi Aramco could become an investor in Russia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in the country's north.

The remark was made on Monday at the Russian-Saudi investment forum, organized by the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority and the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships on the margins of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the Kingdom.

"We have invited our Saudi colleagues in our projects on LNG cooperation in the north of our country ... We believe that Saudi Aramco will become one of investors in future projects, and it would give a significant impetus to our cooperation in gas sector and LNG production," Novak told the forum.