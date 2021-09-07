UrduPoint.com

Russian Energy Minister, German Envoy Discuss Transit Of Russian Gas

Russian Energy Minister, German Envoy Discuss Transit of Russian Gas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov discussed with the German special representative for gas transit through Ukraine, Georg Graf Waldersee, issues of interaction between Russia and Germany in the energy sector, in particular the transit of Russian gas, the Russian Energy Ministry said.

"I am confident that in the near future, blue fuel will only strengthen its position in the global energy arena and remain an effective basis in the fight against climate change," Shulginov said.

The minister also noted that cooperation between Russia and Germany in the energy sector was based on pragmatism, economic feasibility and many years of successful experience.

