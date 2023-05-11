UrduPoint.com

Russian Energy Minister Hopes For Further Development Of Gas Cooperation With China

Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov on Thursday called the Russia-China agreement on gas supplies through the Far East route a serious step in the development of gas cooperation between the two countries and expressed the hope for further intensification

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov on Thursday called the Russia-China agreement on gas supplies through the Far East route a serious step in the development of gas cooperation between the two countries and expressed the hope for further intensification.

"The agreement on cooperation on natural gas supplies from Russia to China through the Far East route is a serious step in our gas cooperation with our Chinese partners," Shulginov said in a statement published by the Russian Energy Ministry on Telegram.

The minister added that Russia and China have achieved significant results in their bilateral energy partnership and expressed the hope for its further development.

Earlier in the year, Russia and China signed an intergovernmental agreement on gas supplies through the Far East route, which involved the construction of a cross-border section across the Ussuri River to the Chinese city of Hulin.

The agreement is yet to be ratified.

Gazprom is currently supplying gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline. In February 2022, Gazprom signed a long-term contract with the China National Petroleum Corporation on the export of 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year via the Far East route � from the Russian island of Sakhalin under the Sea of Japan.

The focus on the Russian gas deliveries to China is also connected with the discussions on the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, which would be capable of delivering 50 billion cubic meters per year to China through Mongolia.

