Russian Energy Minister Hopes OPEC+ To Extend Oil Output Cut Deal For 9 Months
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:00 PM
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak expressed hope on Tuesday that OPEC and non-cartel oil producers would make a consolidated decision to extend the oil output freeze deal for nine months later in the day despite existing differences
"I hope that we will arrive at a consolidated decision. A discussion will certainly be in place," Novak told reporters ahead of the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, when asked if he expected the deal to be extended for nine months as a result of the upcoming talks.