Russian Energy Minister Hopes OPEC+ to Extend Oil Output Cut Deal for 9 Months

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak expressed hope on Tuesday that OPEC and non-cartel oil producers would make a consolidated decision to extend the oil output freeze deal for nine months later in the day despite existing differences.

"I hope that we will arrive at a consolidated decision. A discussion will certainly be in place," Novak told reporters ahead of the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, when asked if he expected the deal to be extended for nine months as a result of the upcoming talks.