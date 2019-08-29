Russian Energy Minister Novak, Indian Oil Minister Pradhan To Meet On Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will hold a meeting on Thursday in Moscow.
The sides are expected to discuss the enhancement of energy cooperation between Russia and India, including the investments in the Arctic and Russia's Far East by Indian state-owned oil companies.