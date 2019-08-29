UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Energy Minister Novak, Indian Oil Minister Pradhan To Meet On Thursday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 58 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 10:10 AM

Russian Energy Minister Novak, Indian Oil Minister Pradhan to Meet on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will hold a meeting on Thursday in Moscow.

The sides are expected to discuss the enhancement of energy cooperation between Russia and India, including the investments in the Arctic and Russia's Far East by Indian state-owned oil companies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia Oil Dharmendra Gas

Recent Stories

Khalifa gets Australian PM&#039;s message

10 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed gives directives to d ..

10 hours ago

Emirati women have attained overall empowerment: M ..

11 hours ago

GWU organises ceremony, dialogue marking Emirati W ..

11 hours ago

LESCO chief visits Muharram main procession route

10 hours ago

AJK Prime Minister appeals the world to help resol ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.