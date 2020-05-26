UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Energy Minister Novak To Hold On Tuesday Talks With Oil Companies - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 02:50 PM

Russian Energy Minister Novak to Hold on Tuesday Talks With Oil Companies - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will hold later on Tuesday a meeting with representatives of the country's oil companies to discuss the OPEC+ deal, a source familiar with the plans told Sputnik.

"Yes, the meeting will be held today," the source said.

Novak has repeatedly said that he meets with Russian oil sector representatives every week to monitor the OPEC+ production cuts deal implementation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil

Recent Stories

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

1 hour ago

New Zealand’s PM gives calm response to earthqua ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1, 356 deaths with 57, 705 cases ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 26, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.