Russian Energy Minister Novak to Hold on Tuesday Talks With Oil Companies - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will hold later on Tuesday a meeting with representatives of the country's oil companies to discuss the OPEC+ deal, a source familiar with the plans told Sputnik.

"Yes, the meeting will be held today," the source said.

Novak has repeatedly said that he meets with Russian oil sector representatives every week to monitor the OPEC+ production cuts deal implementation.