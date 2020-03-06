Russian Energy Minister Praises Cooperation Under OPEC+ Oil Cut Deal

All the years of OPEC+ cooperation have been positive for the market and the cooperation of the countries-members, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, told Sputnik following an OPEC+ emergency meeting in Vienna on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) All the years of OPEC+ cooperation have been positive for the market and the cooperation of the countries-members, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, told Sputnik following an OPEC+ emergency meeting in Vienna on Friday.

"All countries agreed with the fact that all the several years that we worked together were very positive for the market and for our cooperation," Novak said.