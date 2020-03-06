UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Energy Minister Praises Cooperation Under OPEC+ Oil Cut Deal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 10:50 PM

Russian Energy Minister Praises Cooperation Under OPEC+ Oil Cut Deal

All the years of OPEC+ cooperation have been positive for the market and the cooperation of the countries-members, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, told Sputnik following an OPEC+ emergency meeting in Vienna on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) All the years of OPEC+ cooperation have been positive for the market and the cooperation of the countries-members, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, told Sputnik following an OPEC+ emergency meeting in Vienna on Friday.

"All countries agreed with the fact that all the several years that we worked together were very positive for the market and for our cooperation," Novak said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Vienna Market All

Recent Stories

Govt determined to provide all possible resources ..

3 minutes ago

Afghanistan, Bangladesh protest rallies condemn st ..

3 minutes ago

Three workers dead after rockfall at S.Africa's An ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Bars Chinese Firm from Owning American Softw ..

3 minutes ago

All Canadians Evacuated From Coronavirus-Hit Cruis ..

10 minutes ago

UK Registers Highest Daily Rise in COVID-19 Cases, ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.