Russian Energy Minister Refutes Discussing OPEC+ With Ex-Saudi Counterpart Falih

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak refuted on Wednesday claims he had discussed with ex-Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih the continuation of negotiations regarding the OPEC+.

"No, we have not held any discussion.

We have not been in contact," Novak told reporters.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources in Saudi Arabia, that Falih had contacted Novak to discuss the current oil market turmoil, triggered by the OPEC+ failure to agree on deeper production cuts.