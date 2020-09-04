Russian Energy Minister Says Expects Oil Price to Be Around $50-55 in 2021

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday he was expecting oil price to be at $50-55 per barrel next year.

"I have a rather more modest forecast comparing to Goldman Sachs for 2021.

In my opinion, speaking about the average price per year it could be in a corridor of $50-55 per barrel, but the volatility could be there," Novak said, when asked whether the oil price can reach $65 per barrel next year.

The leading oil producers should ensure that the market would not turn overheated and oversupplied next year, the energy minister noted.

The minister was speaking at a virtual edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit.