Russian Energy Minister Says Expects Oil Price To Be Around $50-55 In 2021
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 05:52 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday he was expecting oil price to be at $50-55 per barrel next year.
Goldman Sachs has recently forecast that the oil price next year may reach $65 per barrel.
"I have a rather more modest forecast comparing to Goldman Sachs for 2021.
In my opinion, speaking about the average price per year it could be in a corridor of $50-55 per barrel, but the volatility could be there," Novak said, when asked whether the oil price can reach $65 per barrel next year.
The leading oil producers should ensure that the market would not turn overheated and oversupplied next year, the energy minister noted.
The minister was speaking at a virtual edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit.