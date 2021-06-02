UrduPoint.com
Russian Energy Minister Says Global Oil Prices Unlikely To Hit $100 Per Barrel Soon

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Russian Energy Minister Says Global Oil Prices Unlikely to Hit $100 Per Barrel Soon

ST. PETERSBUG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Global oil prices are unlikely to rise above $50-$60 for the next two to three years, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov told Sputnik on Wednesday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The US introduced stimulus measures, the demand [for oil] increased. At the same time, there is OPEC +, which has a policy of balancing supply and demand. Therefore, it seems to me that there will be no such thing that the price will soon reach $100. Our estimates for the next two to three years are still somewhere around $50-60 per barrel," Shulginov said when asked whether a new supercycle in the oil market is possible.

Commenting on the long-term forecasts, the minister said that the estimates differed ” oil is projected to be traded anywhere between $50 and $70 per barrel.

In early 2021, many oil market analysts, including at JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, announced the possibility of a new supercycle ” a long period of structural excess of demand over supply leading to a prolonged period of increase in prices ” against the backdrop of aggressive climate policies in a number of countries, as well as continuing pressure from COVID-19.

The last time the supercycle was observed in oil markets was from 2003 to 2014, according to Financial Times.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place in person from Wednesday through Saturday at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the event.

