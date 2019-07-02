Russian Energy Minister Says OPEC+ Charter Not Response to US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The adoption of the charter on long-term cooperation between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers was not a response to the US oil production increase, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday.

"We in no way, while making decisions about our long-term cooperation, did not think... that this is the answer to the actions of the United States, these are absolutely unrelated decisions," Novak said when asked whether the adoption of the charter was a response to US production growth.