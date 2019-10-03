Russian Energy Minister Sees No Need for OPEC+ to Convene Urgently for Making Decisions

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) There is no need for the OPEC+ to convene urgently for making decisions as there is no crisis in place, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"We don't currently see a critical situation that would allow us to hold an extraordinary meeting and make any decisions.

We are monitoring the situation thoroughly, as we have all the necessary instruments. There is a so-called technical monitoring committee that cooperates with the OPEC Secretariat constantly," Novak said at a plenary session at the Russian Energy Week forum.

The Russian Energy Week runs from October 2-5 in Moscow.