Russian Energy Minister Stresses Priority Of Domestic Oil Supplies As OPEC+ Boosts Output

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Russian oil companies decide on their own on execution of oil delivery contracts in connection with the upcoming growth of OPEC+ production, but domestic market remains a priority, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Friday.

"In our country, the increase is always mainly in the domestic market in summer. Of course, companies make decisions regarding the execution of their contracts, agreements, but it is important for us to ensure deliveries to domestic market first of all, it usually grows in the summer, so we proceed from this. We add about 400,000 barrels," he said, answering how much oil can go to the domestic market and how much to export after Russia begins to increase production as part of the OPEC+ output boost.

According to the terms of the OPEC+ deal, the target level of oil production for both Russia and Saudi Arabia is 8.492 million barrels per day in the period from May to July. From August, this figure will increase by 501,000 barrels to 8.993 million barrels until the end of 2020.

At the same time, both countries, following the July 15 meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, assured that most of the growth in their oil production in August should go to the domestic market amid reviving demand. A similar situation is expected across the whole alliance.

