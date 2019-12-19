Russian Energy Minister to Attend Trilateral Gas Talks in Berlin - Source

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will take part in talks between the European Union, Russia and Ukraine on the future of gas cooperation later in the day in Berlin, a source in the Russian delegation told Sputnik on Thursday

The ministerial meeting will be devoted to discussions on the transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine, specifically on the time frame for a new transit contract, the volume of shipments and tariffs, as well as settlement of arbitration disputes.

The current Russian-Ukrainian gas transit contract is set to expire on December 31. In November, Gazprom sent Ukraine's Naftogaz an official proposal to extend the contract or enter a new one for one year. According to the Russian gas giant, the prerequisite for continued transit is that both sides must give up their lawsuits and claims to antitrust authorities against one another.

During the Normandy Four meeting in Paris on December 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the matter with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. After the meeting, Zelenskyy said they had managed to "unblock" the issue, and the only thing left was for their advisers to work out the details. Negotiations between Gazprom and Naftogaz followed soon after. The gas giants last met in Vienna, with Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee Alexey Miller and Naftogaz's chief commercial officer, Yuriy Vitrenko, in attendance.

On Wednesday, Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolyev said that the chances of signing a new gas transit contract with Russia by the end of the year were "infinitesimal," but that the sides would do their best to reach a deal.