MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The collapse of the May contract for WTI crude to negative values was speculative, but one should not dramatize the situation, since it is only a "paper" market and not the real price of physical oil, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, the collapse of US oil quotes of the US brand WTI occurred due to the sale of futures for delivery in May at the end of contract trades, the lack of demand for additional oil supplies in May and the likelihood of overstocking of storage facilities.

This caused a speculative fall of this financial instrument to negative values," the minister explained.

"But you should not dramatize the situation. It is important to understand that this is a paper market, that is, trading in financial derivatives, and not physical oil," he said.

Novak also noted that June futures for Brent and WTI crude were trading significantly higher, although they were also subject to volatility due to the general negative sentiment on the market.