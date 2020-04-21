Russian Energy Ministry Asks Oil Firms to Cut 20% of Total Output - Sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The Russian Energy Ministry has asked national oil companies to cut production by a cumulative 20 percent of their February output in May to meet the target set by the OPEC+ deal, sources in the industry have told Sputnik.

The OPEC oil exporters' organization and its allies, led by Russia, agreed on April 12 to take 9.

7 million barrels a day off the market in May and June to shore up falling crude prices. The cuts will be eased gradually until the deal expires in April 2022.

Russia's production will initially be capped at 8.5 million barrels a day. Sources told Sputnik that oil majors in the country had been told to cut their output based on the market share. The top producers are Rosneft, Lukoil, Surgutneftegas, Gazprom Neft and Tatneft.