Russian Energy Ministry Considers Projects to Create Commercial Capacity for Oil Storages

Russia considers various projects to create commercial capacity for storage of oil and gas condensate, Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Russia considers various projects to create commercial capacity for storage of oil and gas condensate, Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Monday.

"At the moment, the Energy Ministry is considering different projects to create commercial capacity for storage of oil and gas condensate to boost supply flexibility amid the current situation in international markets, high volatility and oil prices," Sorokin said.

At the same time, the economic efficiency of such a capacity could be assessed only after the location of an energy facility, its characteristics and costs become clear, the deputy minister added.

Similar projects abroad show that oil storage infrastructure should be built in close proximity to sales areas, in particular, near oil ports and large refineries, according to Sorokin.

The official stated that Russia should also promote offshore production and the extraction of hard-to-recover reserves since this type of reserves accounts for around 40% of all production in Russia and 60% of reserves there.