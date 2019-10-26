UrduPoint.com
Russian Energy Ministry Describes Current Situation On Global Oil Market As Stable

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 12:30 AM

Russian Energy Ministry Describes Current Situation on Global Oil Market as Stable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) The current situation on the global oil market is stable, although the trade dispute between the US and China, as well as the risks of the slowdown of the global economy growth, remain key factors of influence on the market, the Russian energy Ministry said Friday.

"The Russian Energy Ministry notes the stable situation on world oil market at the moment.

We appreciate the important role of our partners from Saudi Arabia and the OPEC + countries in minimizing the effect of destabilizing actions on the market," he ministry said in a statement.

"Russia continues to actively cooperate with Saudi Arabia and OPEC + partners to increase market stability and predictability. Today, the main factors influencing the uncertainty on world markets is the unpredictability of the outcome of trade negotiations between the US and China, as well as the risks of a slowdown in global GDP growth," the statement said.

