Russian Energy Ministry Expects Global Gas Demand to Start Recovery Before Fall

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Russian Energy Ministry expects the start of global gas demand recovery closer to the fall, Deputy Minister Pavel Sorokin told reporters on Tuesday.

"In the future, we should expect a continuation of the trend to gradually recovery of oil demand, and a little later, closer to the fall, of gas demand," Sorokin said.

Oil export from Russia in the coming months will directly depend on the OPEC+ agreement, among other factors, he noted.

"With regard to gas export, its volumes are tied to the speed of recovery of economic activity in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region," the deputy minister said.