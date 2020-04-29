UrduPoint.com
Russian Energy Ministry Expects National Oil Output To Fall By 10% Year-on-Year In 2020

The Russian Energy Ministry believes that the country's oil output will see a 10 percent year-on-year decrease in 2020, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Russian Energy Ministry believes that the country's oil output will see a 10 percent year-on-year decrease in 2020, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"In May, the decrease will reach around 19 percent compared to February 2020. Taking into consideration the effect of the first four months and the gradual decrease ...

we forecast that the output will fall by around 10 percent this year compared to the previous year," Novak said at online talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In light of the production decrease, orders in the oilfield service sector could decrease by 30 or even 40 percent, the minister went on to say.

Novak also expressed the belief that the global oil market would gradually start stabilizing in the second half of May, due to COVID-19 quarantines relaxation and to the new OPEC+ deal, set to come into force.

